Emmanuel Acho Takes Viewers Inside 'The Facility'
Less than five minutes into the third episode of FS1's The Facility, James Jones had an on-air epiphany.
"I just realized that's the monitors," the former NFL wide receiver said, visibly shocked by the realization. "That's our day on the monitors when we walked into the facility, man."
Jones was referring to the gigantic whiteboard seen behind Emmanuel Acho as he introduced the world to the show. It is surely the most comprehensive rundown ever teased, laying out the plan minute-to-minute. It's a subtle touch but it's different.
Which is the way the network seems to be thinking in the early stages of its reimagined daily lineup. And it's no accident that the show uses a language and cadence familiar to those who have actually played the game. Everyone at the angular desk has done just that—at the highest levels. Along with Acho and Jones, Chase Daniel and LeSean McCoy account for nearly four combined decades of professional experience, which is their expertise.
"The reason I'm so excited is because what we're doing I don't think I've ever seen before on daily television," Acho said. "At least not recently. We've curated a space, all athletes having conversations. Nuanced details. Discussion-oriented, not debate-oriented. Because of the 39 years of experience—and we've been in 18 different locker rooms— we're speaking the same language. It's as if the viewers are eavesdropping in on this private conversation but it's not so detailed that they can't understand it."
A multitasking Acho spoke to Sports Illustrated while doing some cardio in the gym. Which feels on-brand for someone who has attacked his on-air role with intensity and enthusiasm rarely seen outside of a Jim Harbaugh quote.
"Growing up we had the house phone," he explained. "You could pick it up the downstairs phone and if someone upstairs was talking you could listen in to what they were talking about. I feel like that's what the show is like. Viewers picked up the phone by turning on the TV and they're eavesdropping in to this private, exclusive, intellectual conversation that no one else would otherwise be privy to."
A few things are clear. He's really excited about The Facility and there are lofty goals. One of the aims is to create not just a television show but a television experience. Acho uses that verb "curate" multiple times. An intentionality comes through in words and, though it's a small sample size, on the screen as well.
"Whenever anybody on our panel is speaking they are coming from their pro-playing experience and your experience is your expertise," Acho said. "There will never be someone speaking who hasn't had to make an open-field tackle, had to carry the ball, who hasn't had to evade a blitz and throw a touchdown."
This is happening amid an explosion of athlete-driven media launches. Just this week there have been scores of announcements about new podcasts or shows hitting an already saturated market. What's even more striking than the volume is how little seem to have any idea about their North Star. This show, if nothing else, already knows what it is and what it aspires to be.
"It's showcasing a new meal for the audience if they have a different appetite," Acho said. "I believe that debate is highly entertaining but in the event you have an appetite for something different, we'll bring you something different.
As with anything else on television the remit is to have fun and allow the audience to do the same. But it's important to observe and note that everyone clocking into The Facility is grinding as well. Acho said the first episode took about 40 hours of work—two that were broadcast to the public and 38 that went unseen.
That seems appropriate for a show about the part of the game fans cannot access, even though it's just as important as gameday.