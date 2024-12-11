ESPN Schedules 'College GameDay' for Back-to-Back Days During First Round of CFP
The forthcoming weekend of Dec. 20 and 21 will mark two landmark days in college football history—and ESPN is treating those days accordingly.
College GameDay will air from two different locations in 24 hours during the first round of the College Football Playoff, ESPN announced Wednesday afternoon. The show will originate from South Bend, Ind. at 3:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 20, and then shift to the southeast on Dec. 21 to air from Columbus, Ohio at 9 a.m. ET.
Indiana is scheduled to play Notre Dame Friday evening, while Tennessee is scheduled to visit Ohio State Saturday evening. Together with SMU's trip to Penn State and Clemson's game against Texas Saturday afternoon, these matchups will form the first round of the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.
This will mark the first time in its long history College GameDay has aired from two different campus sites in 24 hours.
The show last voyaged to South Bend in 2023 for the Buckeyes' 17–14 win over the Fighting Irish, and was in Columbus less than a month ago when Ohio State defeated the Hoosiers, 38–15, on Nov. 23.