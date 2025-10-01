ESPN Got Burned by an Unfortunate Piece of Timing
1. When you air four Major League Baseball playoff games in one day, you are bound to have some screw-ups and some bad luck.
ESPN was a victim of this Tuesday night when the network had to transition from the Red Sox-Yankees game to the Reds-Dodgers game.
With Boston and New York running long on ESPN, the Cincinnati-Los Angeles game began on ESPN2.
When the Red Sox finished off the Yankees (thanks to New York’s obsession with analytics and data), the Reds-Dodgers game moved from ESPN2 to ESPN. This had to be done in a timely fashion because Game 5 of the Fever-Aces series was scheduled to air on ESPN2.
So ESPN2 bailed out of Reds-Dodgers as fast as they could, with that game immediately shifting to ESPN.
The only problem was that the switch came one second before Shohei Ohtani hit a leadoff dinger.
This did not sit well with many viewers.
I can’t destroy ESPN for this. It’s not like the network knew Ohtani was going to hit a home run. If he hit a ground ball to second, nobody would care. I think the transition was definitely sloppy and the network easily could’ve stayed with the next pitch in the at-bat. But this was just bad luck and bad timing more than anything.
2. Sunday night’s Packers-Cowboys 40–40 tie became the third-most watched game of the season.
Week 2’s Eagles-Chiefs game drew 33.8 million for Fox.
The Thursday night season opener between the Cowboys and Eagles pulled in 28.3 million viewers for NBC.
Sunday’s Green Bay-Dallas tie drew 26.9 million viewers for NBC.
3. I will watch this game on Sunday just for the uniforms and helmets. Those are probably the two greatest old-school helmets of all time. And the Bucs' creamsicle unis are the best ever.
4. With Joe Davis and Adam Amin calling the MLB playoffs this weekend, Fox’s broadcast crews will look a little different.
Jason Benetti will work with Greg Olsen on the Cowboys-Jets game.
Chris Myers and Marks Sanchez will be on the call for Raiders-Colts.
Eric Collins, who many of you know as the Charlotte Hornets play-by-play guy, will call his first NFL game for Fox, working with Mark Schlereth on Dolphins-Panthers.
The A crew of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will call Commanders-Chargers.
5. This is as good as it gets (or, as bad as it gets, actually) when it comes to breaking down game film.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Chris Berman started working at ESPN 46 years ago today. This seems like a great time for some vintage Boomer. Here is the first NFL Primetime from 1987.
