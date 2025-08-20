ESPN Comes Through, Will Provide Multiview Options in New App
1. ESPN’s long-awaited direct-to-consumer product made for cord-cutters launches Thursday.
There are lots of bells and whistles for people younger than me, but there are also a couple of very notable features for people like me, who just want to watch games.
The first thing I should tell you is that if you are currently subscribed to a cable package or some other pay-TV package that carries ESPN, you will have access to EVERYTHING on the ESPN app.
If you don’t have a base package and have cut the cord, the ESPN app will cost you $29.99 per month. There are also several bundles available to you.
As for those bells and whistles, ESPN will launch “Verts” within its app. Think of Verts like a sports TikTok. It will feature swipeable vertical video which will be personalized to your viewing habits.
ESPN’s app will also launch SportsCenter For You, a personalized daily version of SportsCenter using AI technology. Hannah Storm, Gary Striewski, Christine Williamson and Omar Raja will be the faces and voices behind SportsCenter For You.
When it comes to watching games, ESPN’s app will provide sports fans with a multiview option, where you can watch four games at once, which is huge.
One caveat on this. Right now, ESPN will put together the multiview options that you can choose from, except if you have Apple TV. If you have an Apple TV device, you will be able to control which four games you choose to watch in the multiview.
I can’t stress enough how great this is for college football fans (and degenerate gamblers), when there are about a billion games each Saturday carried by ESPN. Each and every one of those games will be available for you to multiview if you have Apple TV.
The other new feature that people interested in watching games will enjoy is “Catch Up To Live,” which will allow viewers to watch highlights of all the key plays they may have missed during a live game already in progress.
2. If this report about Major League Baseball’s broadcast future is true…
- Good riddance to Apple and the ridiculous Friday night exclusive game.
- NBC clearly has a plan for Sunday nights. Sunday Night Football in the fall/winter. Sunday Night Basketball in the winter/spring. Sunday Night Baseball in the summer.
- While I think NBC will be a great partner for MLB despite putting a ton of games on Peacock, I think it hurts the sport to not have ESPN in the mix. Every league wants to be involved with ESPN. The Worldwide Leader is still the go-to for sports fans. Plus, without carrying games, you have to wonder how much ESPN will cover MLB.
- In addition to MLB TV, look for ESPN to get involved with regional sports networks and carry them on the new direct-to-consumer app.
- I couldn’t care less about the Home Run Derby, so I have no thoughts on that.
3. How bad is it that I never heard of Deestroying until I saw this tweet from Andrew Marchand on Tuesday?
4. Sports fans are well aware that Fox’s Matt Leinart was a great college quarterback and a bad NFL quarterback. Amazon’s Alexa is aware of this, too.
5. I haven’t done the research on this and I know I shouldn’t state something as fact without checking, but I’m fairly confident in saying this has to be the youngest fan to ever run on to the field during a game in sports history. It happened Tuesday night during the Giants vs. Padres game in San Diego.
