ESPN President Wants Better Schedule For ‘Inside the NBA’
1. When the shocking announcement came that Inside the NBA would continue to live on ESPN after Turner Sports lost the broadcast rights to NBA games, much was made about whether the show would change.
With Inside the NBA still being produced by Turner Sports, those fears disappeared immediately after the first show of the 2025–26 season aired on opening night, when everyone saw that the show featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal was the same as it had always been.
The only issue regarding the Inside the NBA-ESPN marriage is the show’s schedule. The bulk of episodes will come after the new year.
During an appearance on this week’s SI Media With Jimmy Traina, I asked ESPN president Burke Magnus about the uneven schedule for the show and why we haven’t seen more of it since the season started.
“There’s a certain number of times we can schedule Inside the NBA over the course of the NBA season,” said Magnus. “There’s also a provision that called for the vast majority of them to be after Jan. 1, which I’m not entirely sure what was behind that from a Turner perspective.
“But, nonetheless, I’m pretty confident that once we get through this first season, that’s a conversation we’re going to be able to have that will allow for more flexibility, more regularity throughout the season from beginning to end.
“Again, put it in the column of, we had to get up and running, we had to establish this trust between the two sides, which I think is coming really quickly. And I think that will be fertile ground for conversation for next season.”
Magnus understands the frustration from fans who want more Inside the NBA and he made it clear ESPN will do what it can to fix that.
“I do appreciate, and I want everyone to know that we do recognize that that’s an imperfect situation from our perspective,” said Magnus. “We would rather have it be more regular throughout the season, so if that’s getting the ability to do it more than the contract says in terms of the total amount of episodes or whether it’s to take the ones that we have and spread them more evenly over the course of the season, those are two ways we can go at it. But that is something we will get into for next year, I’m positive.”
Magnus opened up about a wide variety of topics regarding the Worldwide Leader, including the recent carriage dispute with YouTubeTV, when we could see a new show in the 5 p.m. slot (and whether that show will be hosted by Scott Van Pelt), where things stand with ESPN’s purchase of the NFL Network, Pat McAfee and Stephen A. Smith constantly making headlines and much more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on YouTube.
2. ESPN’s Kevin Clark seems to get more great stories out of interview subjects than anyone in the business. His latest gem was getting former NFL player Chris Canty to reveal the reason an opponent was once still in a game during a blowout.
3. Daren Stoltzfus of Orlando-area NBC affiliate WESH just caught up with Lee Corso to ask him how it feels to not be part of College GameDay anymore. You must watch his answer.
4. If you want to have a little trivia moment with your family on Thanksgiving while you’re watching football, this is a good one. Ask if anyone can guess which team besides the Lions and Cowboys have won the most games on Thanksgiving and which team besides the Lions and Cowboys have played in the most games on Thanksgiving.
Thanks to the Action Network, we know the answers are the Bears have most wins at 14 and the Packers have played in the most games with 30.
5. I usually try not to post dumb tweets just to post dumb tweets because people usually post dumb tweets just to get engagement and I hate rewarding people who post dumb tweets with engagement, but this tweet infuriated me.
Whoever came up with this should be charged with a felony for putting stuffing at +3000.
Maybe many of you are having boring stuffing and not the good way with sausage and celery and onion and tons of butter in it, but stuffing should be no more than a +200 underdog.
6. This has nothing to do with sports. I just want this to really, really, really happen.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy Thanksgiving.
