ESPN, Rece Davis Solidify 'College GameDay' Future With Contract Update
ESPN signed host and play-by-play commentator Rece Davis to a multi-year extension with the network, solidifying his role as the host of College GameDay, for both football and basketball, the company announced Wednesday.
While being the host of College GameDay may be his most notable role, which he's been doing since 2015, Davis is part of various other shows and coverage across ABC and ESPN. Davis works for ABC's annual NFL draft show, College Football Playoff coverage, NCAA Division I men's Final Four coverage, and he calls college football and basketball games across the two networks.
Davis has been a crucial member of ESPN for 30 years now, and he will continue to be a main figure on the network.
“As the great Chris Berman texted me after hearing I would continue at ESPN, ’there’s no place like home,’" Davis said in the press release. "ESPN has been home for 30 years. Home isn’t just a place you’ve been for a long time. ESPN is home because of the camaraderie, friendships and shared pursuit of excellence we enjoy on College GameDay and the other projects with which I’m involved."
ESPN didn't provide specific term details of Davis's extension.