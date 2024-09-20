ESPN Unlikely to Hire Replacement for Adrian Wojnarowski After His Retirement
When ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced his retirement Wednesday to become the general manager of St. Bonaventure's men's basketball team, a word frequently used to describe him—explicitly or implicitly—was irreplaceable.
According to a Friday report from John Ourand of Puck, that may be true in a literal sense.
"ESPN doesn’t need a Woj 2.0 and can break NBA news by committee with their deep roster of NBA reporting talent," Ourand wrote via Brendon Kleen of Awful Announcing as he suggested the network felt no great need to replace him.
ESPN's deep roster of NBA reporters includes Tim Bontemps, Zach Lowe, Tim MacMahon, Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst—the last of whom reports have suggested will be in line for a more visible role at the company with Wojnarowski gone.
Wojnarowski had worked for the network since 2017, and was employed in journalism since high school. He graduated from St. Bonaventure in 1991, and will now look to help the Bonnies make their fifth NCAA tournament this century.