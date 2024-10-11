SI

Fans Saw Too Much Jason Sudeikis During Game 1 of the WNBA Finals

Stephen Douglas

Jason Sudeikis at the 2023 WNBA Finals.
Jason Sudeikis at the 2023 WNBA Finals. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Jason Sudeikis was sitting courtside for the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. The Ted Lasso star had great seats to watch the Minnesota Lynx comeback against the New York Liberty, but not everyone was excited to see him.

Sudeikis got the Taylor Swift treatment as the broadcast found him a bit too much for some people's liking and many people complained online. Much like with Swift, the truth was that he was only briefly featured during the two-plus hour broadcast, but it was still too much for some fans.

For some reason celebrity fans rub some people the wrong way. Even if they're just there enjoying the game.

Meanwhile, Aubrey Plaza was there and no one had a problem with her. Possibly because she wasn't featured briefly on the television broadcast. Or because she was reading a book and everyone loves a sports fan who brings a book to a game.

