Fox NFL Announcing Teams for 2024
Tom Brady's much-anticipated and long-awaited debut as a FOX broadcaster will take place in Week 1 when the Cleveland Browns host the Dallas Cowboys. It's been a long, strange journey to get to this point and there won't be any pregame reps to put on tape before the real thing, which adds some excitement and intrigue. The network's choice to shake things up for the biggest name on the board means that Greg Olsen, who was almost universally praised for his run last year, will be sliding out of the No. 1 booth to make room next to Kevin Burkhardt.
Olsen is poised to join Joe Davis in FOX's No. 2 booth, the Athletic's Andrew Marchand reported on Thursday, along with the rest of the announcer pairings. Which reflect quite a shakeup as talent is being mixed and matched across the board.
Adam Amin and Mark Sanchez will be working together, as will Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma. Kevin Kugler-Daryl Johnston and Chris Myers-Mark Schlereth round out the top-line groupings.
Collectively, this is a deep depth chart. Olsen has already established himself as a No. 1-type talent and the glut of quality play-by-play voices has to be a point of pride. Of course, it's easier for everyone to say nice things about football announcers during the offseason than it is when the games begin and people start convincing themselves everyone on television hates their team.
Still, Brady's addition and some shifting should leave FOX in great position to have a solid year in the booths.