ESPN Stars Bid Special Farewells to Longtime 'College GameDay' Personality After Exit
Longtime ESPN reporter and College GameDay personality Gene Wojciechowski had his 27-year run with the network come to an official end over the weekend.
Wojciechowski, who had a number of different roles during his time with ESPN, was actually a part of the network's layoffs in 2023 but his contract came to an end on Saturday.
He marked his official final day by writing on X: "After 27 1/2 yrs, my official last day on the ESPN books. Owe 1,000 thanks, but forever grateful to J Skipper, J Papanek, Steve Wulf, P Stiegman, Lee Fitting, Mike McQuade, D Kraft, Joe W, Tom Rinaldi, +every editor/prod/crew."
ESPN stars quickly paid their respects to their former colleague.
"Love ya brother," Kirk Herbstreit tweeted. "Appreciate your commitment to the show and the respect you always showed to the people involved in the show. As loyal and good of a teammate I’ve ever had! Hope our paths cross again in the future. You’re the man!"
Adam Schefter wrote: "Legendary run. Congratulations, Geno."
College GameDay host Rece Davis shared this message: "Tremendous reporter. Brilliant writer and storyteller. Better man. Unsurpassed as a loyal friend. Legend in the business."