George Wendt Will Be Known for ‘Cheers,’ But Don’t Forget About His Iconic SNL Appearance
1. The news of George Wendt’s passing on Tuesday had a lot of people reminiscing about Cheers, and rightfully so.
Wendt’s character on the iconic show has a special place in television history simply because of one single word: “Norm.”
Wendt also has a significant place in the sports/pop culture universe thanks to his portrayal of die-hard Bears backer Bob Swerski in the “Super Fans” sketches on Saturday Night Live.
Wendt was not a part of the first “Super Fans” skit, which aired on Jan. 12, 1991, but when he hosted the show on May 18, 1991, Wendt made his debut as one of the super fans and became a staple in the recurring sketch that celebrated Chicago sports.
Wendt’s character introduced the segment by explaining his brother, Bill, was recovering from a heart attack, so Bob was filling in. Wendt immediately showed that he belonged in the sketch. It was just a natural fit.
While the premise of “Super Fans” originally centered around the group’s Bears fandom, the Bulls eventually became a big part of the segment since they dominated the NBA during this time. This led to a memorable appearance by Michael Jordan in September 1991.
The run of “Super Fan” sketches in 1991 closed with the group celebrating Thanksgiving at Ditka’s Sports Bar, with Bob telling everyone that Bill had another heart attack.
The “Super Fans” sketch became so popular that the group branched out into a slew of commercials as well as other appearances.
The triumph of Cheers as well as the run with the “Super Fans” sketch made for quite the one-two punch for Wendt.
2. At some point today, the NFL will make a ruling on the tush push. I’m fine if they keep it and I’m fine if they ban it. These takes are why I could never be on a hot-take show. Anyway, regardless of what happens, it was highly amusing to see Good Morning Football’s Kyle Brandt out on the streets of New York City to get people to vote on the tush push.
3. TNT’s Reggie Miller, who will call the Pacers-Knicks series, also took to the streets of New York City to see what kind of reception he’d get as one of the all-time Big Apple sports villains. My favorite part of the video is when you can’t hear Miller and the random guy talking because of booming noises in the background. Perfect New York moment.
4. I watched Untold: The Fall of Favre last night. I was kind of shocked at how bad it was. You learn absolutely nothing.
5. The ridiculous story about Aaron Hernandez isn’t what’s significant about this clip. It’s Rob Gronkowski’s reaction.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Bad job by me not mentioning this yesterday since Road Trip is one of my all-time favorite comedies.
I could not eat french toast for a while after watching the movie.
