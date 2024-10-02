Ian Rapoport Not Ashamed of Breaking Davante Adams News in the Shower
The biggest news of the day on Tuesday was the revelation that Davante Adams, who has been one of the most visibly miserable players in the NFL for the last few years, had officially asked the Las Vegas Raiders for a trade.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was the first to break this story.
Wednesday morning on Good Morning Football Rapoport casually mentioned that he was in the shower when he tweeted the news. This revelation was met with a variety of reactions from Sara Walsh, Mike Robinson and Kyle Brandt and honestly, none of them seemed to fully appreciate Rapoport's dedication to the insider lifestyle.
"You're hitting send in the shower?" Brandt asked. "Like, you have the phone in the shower?"
Walsh tried to defend Rapoport by saying he was probably holding his arm out of the shower while he was using his phone.
"That's so dangerous, bro," Robinson added. When Rapoport defended himself by saying he wasn't on FaceTime, Robinson shot back, "It's still an electronic, Ian. It's water!"
That's when Rapoport dropped his final infallible argument, "You get news when you get news."
This does not apply to the public apparently. Rapoport explained that he couldn't wait10 minutes to break the story because then someone else might get it. This makes sense, but it's also leaving out the fact that his message on social media said that the story was "per me and @MikeGarafolo." Why Garafolo couldn't have been the one to share the news? Even if he was in the shower too, he was able to quote tweet his co-worker two minutes later. Why couldn't he be the one looking up alarm emojis in the bathroom?
So what did being first to market mean here? Well, Rapoport beat ESPN's Adam Schefter by 26 minutes. As a reward for working in the shower, Rapoport was rewarded with twice as many likes, retweets and views as Schefter.
If ESPN is really considering Schefter as a replacement for Adrian Wojnarowski he better hop in the shower and turn off silent mode like his contemporaries.