'Inside the NBA' Will Be Licensed to Air on ESPN and ABC Beginning Next Season
After considerable uncertainty surrounding its future, it appears Inside the NBA will have a home going forward after all.
TNT will license Inside the NBA to air on ESPN and ABC beginning next season, according to a Saturday evening report from Joe Flint of The Wall Street Journal. The deal is reportedly part of a framework by which Warner Bros. Discovery and the NBA would settle their four-month legal fight.
"The accord gives Warner Bros. Discovery the ability to develop new shows with NBA content in the U.S. and abroad, and international NBA rights in parts of Northern Europe and Latin America excluding Mexico and Brazil," Flint wrote.
Inside the NBA has aired on TNT since the 1990 season, the first year in which that network broadcast NBA games. Its panel—consisting of Hall of Fame forward Charles Barkley, host Ernie Johnson, Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal, and former guard Kenny Smith—has long been acclaimed as one of sports television's best.
As part of the reported agreement, ESPN will also "sublicense Big 12 conference college football and basketball games to Warner Bros. Discovery that it can air on TNT, as well as on its Max streaming service," per Flint.