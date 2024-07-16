Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart to Bring Their Podcast to Central Park
It's been a while but now is a good time to be a New York Knicks fan as they're coming off a competitive playoff run and have arguably won the offseason to this point by trying to make the entire roster out of players from Villanova. Those fans will soon have a chance to show their appreciation for two of those building blocks as they bring their popular podcast to Central Park for a live recording.
Later this morning Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart will announce a special live recording of their podcast, The Roommates Show, co-hosted by Matt Hillman. The Roommates Show Block Party - Live From Central Park Presented by Tommy John is scheduled for September 7 at 6 p.m. ET at Rumsey Playfield. Tickets will go on sale on Friday with pre-sale registration open immediately.
The live podcast will feature Jon Stewart, Mikal Bridges, a musical performance by Action Bronson, and more special guests to be announced.
“There is nothing like the outpouring of love and support that we get from our fans when we play in our home city," Brunson and Hart said in a release. “We can’t wait to bring The Roommates Show to life like never before with our biggest guests yet in front of 5,000 fans; it's going to be a special day for us both.”
The Knicks-centric podcast debuted in February and was a nice companion piece for the team's competitive play. It's produced by Playmaker and the live event will be produced by Medium Rare.