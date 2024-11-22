Jason Kelce to Host Late-Night Talk Show on ESPN
Jason Kelce's improbable meteoric pop culture rise continues as the former NFL center is set to host a late-night talk show on ESPN. The former Super Bowl champ/podcaster revealed the news during a Thursday night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, saying the Philadelphia-based show will debut in January.
They Call It Late Night With Jason Kelce will be taped on five consecutive Fridays beginning on January in concert with the NFL playoffs. It will air at 1 a.m. on Saturday mornings on ESPN and stream on ESPN+.
“I loved late-night shows, I’ve always loved them," Kelce told Kimmel. "I remember sleepovers watching Conan O’Brien with my friends. We’re going to have a bunch of guys up there — legends of the game, friends that I played the game with, coaches, celebrities.”
“It’s going to be a celebration,” he added.
ESPN giving Jason Kelce a late-night talk show wouldn't have even been on the board in Las Vegas not long ago but they are clearly all-in on the 37-year-old. He was added as a splashy addition to Monday Night Countdown against the backdrop of the nine-figure success that is New Heights and it's clear he is at the center of their personality-driven plans.