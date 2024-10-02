SI

Jason Kelce Teases New Christmas Song With Legendary Singer

The Eagles linemen are releasing their third Christmas album in November.

Madison Williams

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce attends a Philadelphia Phillies game.
Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce attends a Philadelphia Phillies game. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
A new Philadelphia Eagles Christmas album is set to release on Nov. 1, and Jason Kelce teased a special guest contributing to the album on Wednesday.

Music legend Stevie Nicks will be joining Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata in this year's edition of their iconic Christmas albums. Kelce's podcast, New Heights, posted a photo of the former Eagles center posing with Nicks in the studio.

They didn't tease what song Nicks will be singing on, or what her full role will be for the album, but the crossover excited music fans no matter what the Fleetwood Mac singer does.

This year's A Philly Special Christmas Party is the third album put out by the three Eagles offensive linemen. They first got together and recorded the original album in 2022. Last year's album included some special guests for the first time, including Kelce's brother, Travis. The album included some other Eagles stars, like Jalen Hurts, but also featured singing icon Patti LaBelle.

