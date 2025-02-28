ESPN’s Jay Bilas Shows Off Impressive Bill Raftery, Larry David Impressions
1. In addition to talking about college basketball and his long broadcasting career, ESPN’s Jay Bilas also shared hilarious stories about Bill Raftery and Larry David, complete with solid impressions of both men, on the latest SI Media With Jimmy Traina.
Bilas, who was part of ESPN’s “Big Monday” crew with Raftery and Sean McDonough for many years, described what it was like to work with Raftery and explained what makes Raftery so special as a person.
In addition, Bilas also dropped this hilarious Raftery story.
Later in the podcast, Bilas recalled the time he unexpectedly played in a golf tournament with Larry David and pulled back the curtain on what the creator of Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm was like on the links.
During the podcast, Bilas explains why he wants college basketball to fix its replay system, why he wants the sport to get rid of halves and go to quarters and why he is against expanding the Field of 68.
Bilas also revealed that fans who use his picks to fill out their NCAA tournament brackets have sent him money if they end up doing well.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
2. LeBron James is the latest person to voice his displeasure with people who have issues with today’s NBA product. James said on Thursday that he understands why Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards wouldn’t want to become the face of the NBA because people who cover the NBA have “weird energy” and “s--- on everybody.”
LeBron and others can call it “s---ing on everybody,” but if someone feels that today’s game has problems and today’s NBA isn’t as exciting as it was in another era, they have every right to express that opinion and there is nothing wrong with that opinion. People in media should call it like they see it. They’re not there to be cheerleaders for the NBA.
3. With ESPN done with Major League Baseball after this season and the league looking for a new broadcast partner, Puck’s John Ourand reports that MLB has already had talks with Amazon, Netflix and NBCUniversal.
4. Major props to Charles Barkley for not bending to his co-workers’ bullying and for avoiding the Krispy Kreme donuts on Thursday’s Inside the NBA.
5. Pat McAfee Show’s Ty Schmit, as Mad Mel Kiper, breaking down the Ian Rapaport–Jordan Schultz Starbucks fight is what good Internet content is all about.
6. In using Twitter to call out his wife for improper toilet paper etiquette, we learned Friday that ESPN’s Joe Buck has a decent singing voice.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 72nd birthday to Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat. For those of us who grew up in the ‘80s watching the then-WWF, you know what a monumental moment this was during our childhoods.
