Jaylen Brown Gives Sean Evans Props During Epic 'Hot Ones' Performance
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was definitely on the short list of NBA players everyone would have expected to be an excellent Hot Ones guest, but his performance surpassed even the highest of expectations.
In an episode posted on Thursday afternoon, Brown proved once again to be a great interview subject and, more importantly, stared directly into the eyes of the hottest sauces known to mankind without flinching. His water and milk glasses were as full at the end of the 10-wing gauntlet as they were at the beginning as he straight-up dominated all Scoville foes.
"You're a legend," Brown told Evans before biting into his final flat. "Before we do this last thing I just gotta give you your flowers. Been watching your interviews for a long time. You have one of the most creative, you do your research, you ask some of the most organic questions so I just have to give you your flowers. Because nowadays the media is very lazy. People ask the same questions, try to create the same headlines, it's all about controversy. You do it in a positive way and you at the same time have fun with it."
This, of course, is spot-on. Evans is one of the best interviewers in any sector right now, including those who don't even eat while conducting their business. It's still a nice thing for anyone in media to hear. Evans thanked Brown for the kind words and recalled the two meeting several years ago—before the show really took off—because the Celtics guard wanted to say hello.
So the next time Brown seems less than thrilled answering the same questions over and over again there's a good chance he's wishing he were back on Hot Ones, pounding wings and in the presence of a master technician.