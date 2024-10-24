Jeff Passan Explains Why We Can All Enjoy the Yankees-Dodgers World Series
Major League Baseball could never admit it but they would be bad business people if they weren't rooting for a New York Yankees-Los Angeles Dodgers World Series. The C-Suites at FOX were certainly not crushed when chips landed that way. No one can blame anyone for reaping the occasional dream matchup.
The part about this renewal of ancient October hostilities that gets a bit annoying is when people who have nothing to gain and don't particularly care about baseball act like every team in flyover country is an afterthought. And I'll be honest, my first impulse was to push back against this perceived coastal elitism and resist embracing Yankees-Dodgers with open arms.
It was helpful, then, to hear the message delivered by Jeff Passan on Ryen Russillo's latest podcast (12:20 mark).
"I've been waiting my whole life for this," ESPN's baseball insider said. "And this coming from somebody who grew up in Cleveland, who lives in Kansas City, who appreciates the plight of small markets. Who understands that baseball is not like basketball or football or hockey in that there is a gap among all of these teams and sometimes not just like a regular gap, sometimes two or three standard deviation gap when it comes to payroll. I think I'm supposed to be the person who looks at this World Series and says f--- that, I don't want to see that, this says everything that's wrong about baseball. But to me it's just the opposite of that. This is everything that can be right about sports. Behemoths don't equal bad. Large markets don't equal problematic for someone who desires a level-playing field for some of the smaller-market teams. What I love is good baseball and stars being put in position to do things that we're going to talk about for years down the road."
Like Stefon describing the hottest New York City club, this World Series really does have everything. The biggest markets. Cash falling out of pockets. East Coast vs. West Coast. The largest player to ever play the game and perhaps the best. It's Aaron Judge vs. Shohei Ohtani but it's so much more. What American is giving up in the plucky underdog department they are gaining 10-fold in legacy and, most importantly, the highest-quality baseball on the planet.
If Passan can stop wearing his heartland on this sleeve and embrace it with open arms then everyone else who feels some type of way about the World Series can as well.