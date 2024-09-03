SI

J.J. Watt Ruthlessly Trolls Stephen A. Smith’s Attempt to Look Cool

Watt made fun of Stephen A. Smith's slow walk.

Ryan Phillips

Former Houston Texans star J.J. Watt speaks during his Ring of Honor ceremony.
Former Houston Texans star J.J. Watt speaks during his Ring of Honor ceremony. / Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

J.J. Watt has made the transition from playing in the NFL to broadcasting seamlessly. In fact, he feels so comfortable he's even now taking shots at broadcasters from other networks.

Watt, who is an NFL analyst for CBS, decided to troll ESPN's biggest name on Tuesday. And he certainly took a pretty big swipe.

Stephen A. Smith tweeted a video that showed him walking to get in a helicopter with the caption, "On The Move.."

That's when Watt took his shot.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year tweeted, "barely. why you walking in slow motion Steve?" with a laughing emoji attached.

Hilarious. Well done Mr. Watt. Well done, indeed.

Watt wrapped up his future Hall of Fame career after the 2022 season and signed on as an in-studio analyst with CBS in the summer of 2023. The former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals star is already good on camera and has an excellent sense of humor. It would be great to see more stuff like this from him moving forward.

