Joy Taylor Out At Fox Sports 1 As Network Cancels Three Shows
Fox Sports 1 is reportedly reshuffling its programming deck—and getting rid of several network veterans' shows with it.
The network is canceling Breakfast Ball, The Facility and Speak, according to a Monday afternoon report from Andrew Marchand of The Athletic. Joy Taylor, the host of Speak, is reportedly out at the network upon the expiration of her contract.
As Marchand noted, Taylor's public image has taken a serious hit amid allegations she helped foster a hostile work environment at Fox Sports. The 38-year-old sister of Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor had worked at the network since 2016.
Other notable figures involved in the shows Fox canceled include ex-Texas and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho, New York radio veteran Craig Carton, former Pro Bowl wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson and Basketball Hall of Fame forward and guard Paul Pierce.
Speak had been on the air since '16, while Breakfast Ball and The Facility both premiered within the last calendar year.