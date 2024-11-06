Kendrick Perkins Eviscerates Brian Scalabrine Over Claim He’s Banned by Celtics
Kendrick Perkins and Brian Scalabrine played together on the Boston Celtics from 2005 to 2010. Both players were on the roster when the Celtics won the title in 2008 before finishing their careers elsewhere.
Since retirement both have gone into media with Scalabrine becoming a color commentator for the Celtics on Comcast SportsNet and Perkins becoming a prominent NBA talking head at ESPN.
When Boston won the championship over the summer Scalabrine insinuated that Perkins wasn't welcome around the team anymore. Perkins responded by calling Scalabrine a coward. More recently, Perkins was asked about it on All The Smoke. He responded with some more harsh words for his former teammate.
"Scal, who the f--- are you," Perkins asked. "You's the same motherf----- that when we won a championship, was in street clothes, hurry up and went changed into your jersey so once we started taking pictures, you could know that you was a part of the team. And I actually like Scal, but I thought there should have been a phone conversation, right?"
Perkins confirmed that the Celtics didn't like what he had to say about Joe Mazulla previously, but that the coach had reached out before this season and wanted to get dinner to break bread. No such meal with Scalabrine was offered.