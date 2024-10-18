Kevin Harlan Goes on Epic Rant After Devin Booker Crashes Into Table, Ruins NFL Notes
The Phoenix Suns hosted the Los Angeles Lakers for an NBA preseason game on Thursday night. Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller were there to call the game for TNT as Turner begins its likely final season with NBA rights.
Early in the first quarter Devin Booker tried to save a ball thrown over near the table where Harlan and Miller were sitting. Booker failed to keep the ball inbounds and smashed his face on some of the broadcast equipment.
Booker got a red cheek for his trouble, not to mention an earful from Harlan.
"I have spilled stuff all over my notes. How am I going to do this game Devin? Thank you D-Lo. You're a good man. Listen, I know, the notes are ruined. The notes are ruined. The whole thing is messed up."
While Harlan continued to complain about his notes and the equipment, Miller was more concerned with Booker smashing his face on the equipment. Harlan remained unconcerned asking, "Do you know how long I've worked on these notes? Like, for weeks. And now they're gone."
As TNT went to commercial they showed another replay and Harlan revealed that he had also lost his notes for the the Week 7 game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens and notes for the Week 8 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders may have also been lost. At that point he saw the replay of Booker hitting his face and might have started to feel bad.