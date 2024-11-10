Kirk Herbstreit Rips LSU Fans for 'Embarrassing' Move During Loss to Alabama
The LSU Tigers hosted the Alabama Crimson Tide in a huge SEC tilt between two legendary programs that are trying stay in the College Football Playoff race. And, well, things didn't go great for the home team as Brian Kelly's squad was blown out 42-13 and fell to the 6-3 on the season.
Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for ESPN on what was an emotional day for the announcer as it was his first one back on the job since the death of his beloved dog, Ben.
Herbsteit was emotional for other reasons during the third quarter when he rightfully called out LSU fans for throwing bottles on the field after a call by the refs went against the Tigers.
"Why does that have to become a thing this year?," Herbstreit said while LSU cheerleaders tried their best to protect themselves from the flying debris. "Some idiots do this in Texas and now all of a sudden we see it popping up in college football. Enough's enough, clowns. What are you doing?
"Just embarrassing to LSU, embarrassing to college football. Just around the country, enough is enough."
Here's that moment:
Herbstreit is right, that was embarrassing and it needs to just stop.