Kyle Brandt Destroyed Jerry Jones Over Micah Parsons Trade on ‘Good Morning Football'
Jerry Jones was the subject of a thorough takedown on NFL Network's Good Morning Football the morning after he traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. Kyle Brandt, wearing a Dallas Parsons jersey and making sure to emphasize that his name was Micah and not "Michael," hit Jones and the Cowboys with a number of pointed barbs.
It was the type of prolonged takedown one might see on a weekly comedy news show and it probably won't convince anyone that the Cowboys really did need to focus on stopping the run.
"You have a three-time All-Pro who you drafted," Brandt began. "Homegrown. Good dude. Great player. Gone. And you traded him to a team that you play a month from now. A team that beat you in the playoffs in your house by 900 points. And to a franchise, not exactly riverboat gamblers when it comes to free agents and big trades. And yet they put the money together in 12 seconds after you were bloviating about it for five months.
"Well, your first take is we can use these picks to get Pro Bowlers," Brandt said in an exaggerated Texas accent. "That's like saying I've got 20 million in the bank and I'm gonna say we can spend it all on scratch-offs to get money. You have money! You can get Pro Bowlers? You have Micah Parsons! Even if you do get Pro Bowlers, Jerry, eventually they will want proper compensation and then apparently you will trade them."
"I feel like I'm telling my grandma to make sure she turns off the burner after she makes her tea on the stove," Brandt continued. "Do you understand how this works? Then you say, well we need to stop the run. Saying we need to stop the run so lets trade Micah Parsons is like saying we need to run the ball better, let's trade CeeDee Lamb. Jerry, you're gonna have to play Micah this year. Not 'Michael' by the way. Micah."
You get the point. And there are about two full minutes remaining at this point.
Jerry Jones, on the other hand, might not.