NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt Shows Us What a ‘Sopranos’ Intervention Would Look Like for the Jets
1. Full disclosure. I had an entire lead item written about Jayden Daniels’s Hail Mary against the Bears yesterday and the terrific job that Tony Romo and Jim Nantz did in those final seconds on CBS.
You can still read everything I wrote in item No. 2. It’s all there, completely intact. But I had to move the Commanders/CBS stuff out of the lead spot once I saw Good Morning Football’s Kyle Brandt give us one of the best pieces of sports television ever.
I don’t want to give you too many spoilers, but if you love The Sopranos, and you specifically have a special place in your heart for the episode that featured Christopher’s intervention, then sit back, relax and watch Brandt brilliantly act out what a Sopranos intervention for the pathetic New York Jets would look like.
2. The Bears-Commanders game was supposed to be a 1 p.m. ET game, but the NFL and CBS flexed it into a 4:25 p.m. slot, giving most of the nation a chance to watch Daniels’s 52-yard Hail Mary to give Washington an 18–15 win.
After the Bears scored a touchdown to take a 15–12 lead, Washington got the ball back at Chicago’s 24-yard line with 19 seconds remaining and no timeouts.
Romo was all over the strategy of Washington completing a few quick passes to get in Hail Mary range. Even with just six seconds left, Romo perfectly explained that it wasn’t Hail Mary time yet, and suggested the play Washington should run.
What happened? The Commanders ran the play the exact way Romo said and it worked to perfection.
That set up the Hail Mary attempt and gave Nantz his time to shine.
The call from CBS’s lead NFL voice was perfection. He mentioned how Daniels bought himself time to step into the throw, he called out the Hail Mary while the ball was in the air and then he summed up the emotion and shock as he screamed, “AND THE BALL IS CAUGHT! CAUGHTTTTT” when Noah Brown caught the tipped pass that fell right into his arms as he stood alone in the end zone.
Perfect call.
Here’s how the moment sounded on Washington’s local radio broadcast.
And Chicago’s local radio station.
The stunning win led to a wild on-field celebration highlighted by this moment.
Meanwhile, the craziest part of the Hail Mary didn’t get revealed until after the game, when Twitter blew up with in-stadium video of the Bears’ Tyrique Stevenson taunting Commanders nowhere near where he should’ve been on defense as the Hail Mary was going on. Then Stevenson ran over to join the scrum and ENDED UP BEING THE ONE WHO TIPPED THE BALL TO BROWN!!!!!
3. Cosmo Kramer is far from the only Assman.
Tom Brady called the Bills’ blowout win against the Seahawks on Sunday and at one point, shared his admiration for Josh Allen’s backside.
“That’s a big boy with the big powerful legs and a big powerful caboose,” Brady said.
When Brady’s partner, Kevin Burkhardt, pointed out that Allen would take that as a compliment, Brady doubled down on his rear-end respect.
“I wish I had one (like Allen),” Brady added. “I didn’t have much of one. I tried to wormhole that thing through there (on quarterback sneaks), but Josh has all the power.”
The Brady-Allen mutual admiration continued after the game when Allen told Brady he looked good.
4. One of the reasons I’ve very grateful that I have this column is that I can share some thoughts here that I can’t on Twitter because people would annihilate me.
For example, following the Browns' shocking upset of the Ravens yesterday, Twitter was one big Jameis Winston party. Praise was heaped from every corner of the world. If anyone came in to say anything negative, they would be banished from society, basically.
Yet, my only thought was, “How does everyone give Winston all this credit when the game really should’ve been over on a Winston interception?”
5. If you can, keep Dwyane Wade in your thoughts today. The Heat just unveiled a statue for the poor guy, and it’s a complete disaster.
6. The latest episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina features a conversation with CBS’s James Brown.
The longtime NFL Today host talks about life before broadcasting, when he attended Harvard University and tried out for the Atlanta Hawks, and what happened when he didn't make the team.
Brown then goes into his broadcasting career and discusses his decision to leave Fox's pregame show to join CBS, what he expects to get out of NFL Today each week, the changes at NFL Today this season with Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason out and Matt Ryan in, what his typical Sunday is like each week and his biggest broadcasting flub, which was an epic 1-2 punch when he did play-by-play.
Following Brown, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week’s topics include the Dodgers-Yankees World Series, a terrible gambling beat, the NFL trade deadline falling on Election Day and a review of the movie Saturday Night.
