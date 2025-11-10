Longtime ESPN Reporter Announces She’s Undergoing Back Surgery
ESPN NFL reporter Jenna Laine announced she will be stepping away from the network this season to undergo back surgery.
The longtime ESPN team reporter primarily covers the Buccaneers' beat but has also appeared on ESPN Radio and television programs since joining the network in June 2016. Laine shared the personal news on her social media after the Bucs' loss to the Patriots on Sunday:
"I wanted to wait until after the game so I could give it my full attention, but I’m having back surgery tomorrow," Laine wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "I did everything I could to buy time until after the season but I’ve exhausted all other options, and the longer I wait, the more I run the risk of permanent nerve damage.
"I’m not sure when I’ll be back, but a big thank you to those who got word already and have sent well wishes THANK YOU! I’m immensely grateful to you, to my family, my colleagues at ESPN, the Bucs and to my fellow reporters on the beat here in Tampa. I’ll be back."
Sending lots of well wishes to one of ESPN's best.
Laine, a St. Petersburg native, is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA). She is currently in her 17th season covering the NFL and previously worked for USA Today, CBS Sports and NFL.com.