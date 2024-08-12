Malika Andrews Kept Her Cool As Earthquake Shook ESPN's L.A. Studio Mid-Segment
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake rocked Los Angeles on Monday, and it caused the ESPN studio in L.A. to shake intensely during the midst of an NBA Today segment.
While many people would be sent into a state of panic or shock if the floor started shaking beneath them, ESPN's Malika Andrews showcased her poise and collectedness, barely even blinking while the earthquake rumbled on.
Andrews was hosting Monday's segment of NBA Today with guest Rebecca Lobo joining her through a video call. The earthquake occurred mid-conversation between Andrews and Lobo, causing someone working off camera to shout out, "Whoa, whoa."
The cameras were visibly shaking before a loud noise could be heard over the broadcast. Rather than drop everything and panic, Andrews looked around her to confirm that everyone was O.K. and that the ceiling lights were still upright.
"We have a bit of an earthquake here in Los Angeles, so we're just going to make our studio lights, everything stays safe... Everybody good? Alright, thank you so much for bearing with us through that..." Andrews explained calmly to both Lobo and the viewing audience.
Once she confirmed that everyone was okay, she seamlessly carried on with her conversation with Lobo, barely skipping a beat the entire time.
Truly an outstanding display of keeping calm and collected during a dicey situation.