'ManningCast' Week 10 Guests for Packers-Eagles Includes Disney CEO Bob Iger
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning will be back with a new ManningCast for Monday night's Packers-Eagles showdown in Philadelphia and now we know who the guests will be.
Comedian Shane Gillis (an Eagles fan) and actress Quinta Brunson (a Philly native and star of the hit sitcom Abbott Elementary) are two of the big names who will be joining the Mannings during the broadcast. The third name might have more juice to it, though, considering a lot of fans won't be able to watch the game as his company is in a battle with YouTube TV.
That guest? Disney CEO Bog Iger.
The Disney-Google battle has been going on for two football weekends now, with subscribers of YouTube TV being stripped of ESPN, which is owned by Disney. That means those fans who pay good money for their monthly YouTube TV package have missed out on a ton of college football games and will now miss the second straight MNF game after last week's Cardinals-Cowboys matchup was not available.
The Mannings made the guest announcement on Monday morning:
It will be interesting to see if Iger is pressed at all by the Mannings about the the Disney-Google dispute that continues to leave many fans rightfully furious with the two billion-dollar companies.
Iger made his own ManningCast announcement on Instagram writing: "Excited to be on the Manning Cast tonight for the @packers-Philadelphia Eagles game on ESPN and ABC…..with apologies to the Eagle fans out there: “Go Pack Go."
Hopefully he will also apologize to YouTube TV subscribers.
Monday night's game is a battle between two of the best teams in the NFC. The Packers, at 5-2-1, are in first place in the NFC North but are coming off a surprising loss at home to the Panthers. The Eagles, who won the Super Bowl last season, are atop the the NFC East with a 6-2 record.
Should be a fun game. Well, if you're able to watch it, that is.