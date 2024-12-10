ESPN Shared Awkward Video of Mark Gastineau Confronting Brett Favre Over Sack Record
Mark Gastineau still isn't over Brett Favre being sacked by Michael Strahan in 2001.
On Tuesday, ESPN released video from an upcoming 30 for 30 entitled The New York Sack Exchange. In the clip, Gastineau confronts Favre at a memorabilia show in 2003 and a tense scene ensues.
While a member of the New York Jets in 1984, Gastineau set the NFL's single-season sack record with 22. In the final week of the 2001 season, Strahan awkwardly sacked Favre when the Green Bay Packers quarterback slid down before the New York Giants star actually got to him to give him 22.5 sacks on the season and break the record.
In the video released on Tuesday, Gastineau confronts Favre saying, "You fell down for him." He continued, "I'm gonna get my sack back. I'm gonna get my sack back, dude." He ends by saying, "You hurt me, Brett."
Gastineau has clearly been holding on to that anger for a long time. While Strahan's sack has always been controversial, it has never really been explored from Gastineau's side.
It's worth noting that in 2021, Pittsburgh Steelers star rusher T.J. Watt finished the season with 22.5 sacks and did so only playing in 15 games. Minnesota Vikings great Jared Allen and Kanas City Chiefs rusher Justin Houston both equaled Gastineau's record of 22 sacks in 2011 and 2014 respectively.
ESPN will air The New York Sack Exchange airs on December 13.