SI

Mark Sanchez Out at Fox After His Arrest in Indianapolis

The ex-quarterback’s tenure with the network has come to an end.

Patrick Andres

Mark Sanchez's time at Fox is over following an arrest.
Mark Sanchez's time at Fox is over following an arrest. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez is out at Fox after being arrested on a felony battery charge in Indianapolis, a network spokesperson told Andrew Marchand of The Athletic Friday—confirming a report from TMZ.

Sanchez, 38, has worked for Fox in an analyst role since 2021. He previously worked for ESPN, which he joined after an eight-year NFL career with four teams.

On Oct. 4, reports emerged that Sanchez had been stabbed in Indianapolis, and police later arrested him in the hospital on three charges. They later upgraded one, a battery charge, from a misdemeanor to a felony. It is alleged that Sanchez harassed and threatened a 69-year-old worker in Indianapolis while in town to cover a game between the Raiders and Colts.

Fox formally hired ex-Chargers and Saints quarterback Drew Brees as a game analyst Friday, a move that Marchand and others said suggested the end of Sanchez's Fox tenure.

Sanchez played collegiately for USC before being drafted fifth by the Jets in 2009.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/Media