Mark Sanchez Out at Fox After His Arrest in Indianapolis
Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez is out at Fox after being arrested on a felony battery charge in Indianapolis, a network spokesperson told Andrew Marchand of The Athletic Friday—confirming a report from TMZ.
Sanchez, 38, has worked for Fox in an analyst role since 2021. He previously worked for ESPN, which he joined after an eight-year NFL career with four teams.
On Oct. 4, reports emerged that Sanchez had been stabbed in Indianapolis, and police later arrested him in the hospital on three charges. They later upgraded one, a battery charge, from a misdemeanor to a felony. It is alleged that Sanchez harassed and threatened a 69-year-old worker in Indianapolis while in town to cover a game between the Raiders and Colts.
Fox formally hired ex-Chargers and Saints quarterback Drew Brees as a game analyst Friday, a move that Marchand and others said suggested the end of Sanchez's Fox tenure.
Sanchez played collegiately for USC before being drafted fifth by the Jets in 2009.