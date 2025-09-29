Nobody on Earth Wanted the Mets Out of the Playoffs More Than the Marlins Announcers
1. The Marlins finished the season 79–83. That left them in third place in the AL East, 17 games behind the Phillies.
However, if you listened to the Marlins broadcasters calling the season finale on Sunday, you would’ve thought it was Game 7 of the World Series.
It was absolutely hilarious how much those guys wanted to prevent the Mets from making the postseason. With the Reds losing to the Brewers, all the Mets had to do was beat the Marlins to make the playoffs. Instead, New York couldn’t even manage a run and lost 4–0, much to the delight of Miami play-by-play guy Kyle Sielaff and analyst Tommy Hutton.
Just listen to Sielaff’s call of the the final out. You would’ve though the Marlins were going to host a playoff game on Tuesday instead of going home.
That energy was there for the whole game. Listen to this strikeout call in the top of the eighth.
And this call from the top of the fifth, which was the only time the Mets had a chance to make it a game.
Late in the game, the broadcast tried to set up the dramatic finish even though the game was hardly dramatic thanks to the Mets’ no-show.
“It’s the Mets who haven’t been able to meet the moment, but the Marlins sure have,” bellowed Sielaff. What moment? The Marlins' season was over!
Meanwhile, on the other end of the spectrum, you had Mets announcer Ron Darling acting incredulous that the Marlins would be taking a team photo after beating the Mets, in what his broadcast partner Gary Cohen called the Marlins’ “World Series.”
Cohen, Darling and Mets should know, though, that this is what happens when you 1) sign a player to a $765 million deal and then 2) miss the playoffs despite have a $341 million payroll.
Their season was an utter embarrassment and featured a stunning collapse.
When a collapse is tied in to being the biggest spender in the sport, people are going to kick you when you are down and have fun at your expense.
2. I’m guessing Bears coach Ben Johnson isn’t a fan of the in-game interview. Everyone is focusing on his snide remark to CBS’s Aditi Kinkhabwala at the end of their quick chat after halftime of Chicago’s game against Las Vegas, but the conversation started with Johnson cutting off Kinkhabwala and not even letting her finish her first question. It’s really stupid that the NFL makes these coaches do these interviews.
3. On last week’s SI Media With Jimmy Traina, Kirk Herbstreit said the over/under on total made kicks in Pat McAfee’s College GameDay field-goal contest for the season would be 3.5. It was a bold statement, considering two students had already won the contest this year.
So what happened on Saturday? Successful kick No. 3 for $300,000!!!
Speaking of Herbstreit, this was an outstanding clip of him and Chris Fowler reacting to 6'7", 369-pound Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor catching a pass against Georgia.
4. Here are the ESPN broadcast teams for MLB’s wild-card round, which begins Tuesday.
Tigers-Guardians: Sean McDonough, Todd Frazier
Padres-Cubs: Kevin Brown, Jessica Mendoza, Ben McDonald
Red Sox-Yankees: Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, David Cone
Reds-Dodgers: Jon Sciambi, Doug Glanville
5. If you missed it late Friday night, Virginia fans pulled out the coolest looking field storm I’ve ever seen. The visual of the tsunami of bodies running onto the field looked like an AI creation.
