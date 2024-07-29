Michael Buffer Introduces ‘Good Morning Football’ Cast During Show’s Triumphant Return
NFL Network's Good Morning Football relaunched on Monday morning after a four-month hiatus. During the time off they moved the entire set and three of the co-hosts from New York City to the NFL Network's studio in Inglewood, California. One of the most famous voices in sports, Michael Buffer, was there to introduce the crew at 5 a.m. local time as they returned from summer vacation.
Buffer gave hot dog contest-esque introductions to Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt, Jamie Erdahl and new regular Akbar Gbajabiamila, who all responded with a level of energy that should not match such an early-morning wake call time.
It's no surprise that they did something special for their return. In fact, it's the kind of enthusiasm that you would expect from this crew after they've been away for so long, but in the past the show hasn't dealt with such uncertainty. It wouldn't have been a surprise if any of the returning castmembers had decided against moving across the country to keep doing the same show, but it's a testament to Brandt, Schrager and Erdahl's love of the show that they did it. Now that they made their decision, they're clearly going to give it their all.
Brandt recently told Deadline that they were ready to go.
“The second that first topic comes up and we scream out, ‘The Lead Block,’ and then we’re off to talking about whoever’s training camp, it’s going to be like, ‘Oh, it’s Good Morning Football in a bigger studio.’ That’s my reassurance. We didn’t break it. We’re not going to change it. Once the talking starts, you’re gonna get real familiar with it fast."
Turns out viewers didn't even have to wait that long to understand that the show was truly back, just in a bigger studio. The only question is how much coffee will it take to make it better than ever?
UPDATE: Buffer stuck around to introduce new addition Sherree Burruss as well.