Gotham’s Midge Purce to Appear As ManningCast’s First Ever Soccer Guest
Midge Purce is used to standing out. From her appearance on Broadway in Chicago earlier this year, to her MVP accolade in the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League championship, it’s hard to find something she can’t do. On Monday, Dec. 1, Purce will become the first professional footballer, male or female, to appear on ManningCast.
“I’m definitely honored and flattered, for sure,” Purce tells Sports Illustrated. “I think it’s going to be really fun, and it’s always fun making fun of Eli when he comes around the [Gotham training] facility, but to do it with Peyton will be just another blessing.”
Led by National Football League legends and brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, ManningCast is an alternate broadcast of ESPN’s Monday Night Football, offering not only traditional play-by-play, but a a talk-show format. Now in its fifth season, the Emmy-winning show has featured stars including Sue Bird, LeBron James, Caitlin Clark, Lindsey Vonn, Steph Curry and other athletes and media personalities.
“We’re excited to see a Gotham FC crossover on the ManningCast to celebrate our team’s second NWSL championship in three years,” said a Gotham FC spokesperson in a statement to SI. “Both Eli and Peyton know a thing or two about winning big games, and Midge will fit in perfectly with the crew after adding another trophy to her shelf. This is a great opportunity for the world to learn more about our club and see the exciting personalities behind it.”
Purce, who won the 2025 NWSL championship with Gotham FC just over a week ago, will join the Manning brothers in Monday’s broadcast of the game between the New York Giants and New England Patriots. Eli Manning, legendary quarterback of the Giants, is also a minority owner of Gotham FC.
While neither the Giants nor the Patriots is Purce’s team—she’s a Commanders fan herself—the D.C.-area native loves both kinds of football, and she’s looking forward to getting herself up on the Perfect Prediction board while chatting NWSL with both Eli and Peyton, the latter of whom recently joined the league’s Denver expansion team as an investor.
With the NWSL of-season in full swing, Purce is taking the opportunity to not only try new things like ManningCast, but find time for herself to unwind. The striker is a free agent who has yet to sign, or re-sign, with any team, and she’s not giving anything away about her plans.
“I’m still just recovering from the crazy year that we’ve had, it’s felt like one of the longest years I think I’ve had in the league considering I was still coming back from my ACL injury in the preseason,” Purce says. “But I’ve always said that the best type of offseason is the one coming from a championship. You just rest and sleep a lot better, so I’m enjoying that before I get back into my offseason training.”
ManningCast with Purce will air live on ESPN2 on Monday night starting at 8 p.m. Eastern.