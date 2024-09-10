Mike Greenberg Down Bad as 'Get Up' Replaces Aaron Rodgers Jersey in Studio
The New York Jets looked less than great in their season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers. While a lot of teams don't exactly enjoy their business trips to the Bay Area, very few have 40-year-old quarterback coming off catastrophic injuries and trying to live up to extraordinarily high expectations.
Aaron Rodgers did not set the world on fire with his long-awaited return, completing 13 passes for 167 yards. There was little evidence of the dynamic playmaker that led Green Bay for all those years while creating a Hall of Fame future. And at a certain point a person could begin to wonder if that huge portion of the media that's been hyping up this late-career marriage and throwing the word Super Bowl around is going to have absolutely nothing but hollow promises to show for it.
Mike Greenberg, host of Get Up, has been optimistic about Rodgers and Gang Green—though his situation is a bit different because he's a loyal fan and proud owner of a No. 8 Jets jersey. Already down bad this morning, he was driven to the brink when he made the in-segment realization that someone had replaced the framed Rodgers hanging on set with a Brock Purdy number.
This man is going through it on national television and you're laughing? You're playing pranks? Hasn't he suffered enough?