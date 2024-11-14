Mike Tyson Gave a Hilariously Dark Interview to Young Kid Before Jake Paul Fight
Mike Tyson will step into the ring Friday night for his first sanctioned fight since 2005 when he takes on Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.
The legendary 58-year-old boxer has looked good in training camp videos but is the underdog going into the fight against the 27-year-old Paul. Tyson's age and time between fights has many fans wondering just how this thing will go down and are the big reasons why Paul is currently the betting favorite.
While the outcome of the fight won't be known until late Friday night, we do know one thing Tyson has won this week—the award for the most awkward interview. Tyson spoke with a 13-year-old reporter named Jazzy, and had quite a dark answer when she asked him about what this fight could mean for his legacy.
"I don’t believe in the world legacy," Tyson said. "I just think it’s another word for ego. Legacy doesn’t mean nothing. That’s just some word everybody grabbed on to. Someone said that word and everyone grabbed onto it and now it’s used every five seconds. It means absolutely nothing to me. "
Then it got really dark:
"I’m just passing through. I’m gonna die and it’s gonna be over. Who cares about legacy after that? What a big ego. So I’m gonna die and I want people to think I’m this, I’m great. No, we’re nothing, we’re just dead, we’re dust. We’re nothing. Our legacy is nothing."
Jazzy had the perfect reaction to that, saying: "Well thank you so much for sharing that. That is something I have not heard before."
Amazing.
You can watch her whole interview with Tyson right here: