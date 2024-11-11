NBC, Mike Tirico Turned In A+ Performance During Lions’ Stunning Comeback Against Texans
1. Everything broke right in the second half for Detroit last night as the Lions erased a 23–7 halftime deficit to beat the Texans, 26–23. Everything broke right for NBC, as well.
You couldn’t have scripted the start of the second half any better for the Lions and NBC. As Detroit coach Dan Campbell was telling sideline reporter Melissa Stark that the Lions must generate takeaways in the second half, Detroit’s Carlton Davis picked off C.J. Stroud.
“We gotta have takeaways,” said Campbell. “Our defense has to get a couple of takeaways. We’re not gonna get it all in one chunk here. So, just one at a time. We’ll do that.”
And they did.
When Detroit was setting up for a game-tying 58-yard field goal from kicker Jake Bates, Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth had a great exchange, with Tirico sharing the details of Bates's story.
“Jake Bates is from this area,” said Tirico. “One year ago, he was selling bricks in Houston, Texas. A month later he got a chance with the UFL. Made it there. Kicked there. Earned the job with the Lions. From 58 to tie the game, Bates, JUST INSIDE THE UPRIGHT, TIES IT AT 23. WOW!”
“He ain’t working with bricks anymore,” Collinsworth added.
Perfect.
As a bonus, Tirico and Collinsworth also paid tribute to the legendary Bill Raftery after Bates's kick reminded them of one of Raftery’s standard calls.
And then on Bates's game-winning 52-yard field goal at the buzzer, Tirico nailed every aspect of his call.
“And now back in his hometown. He’s got a 52-yarder for a come-from-behind win for the ages. From 52 for the win. IT IS JUUUUUUST GOOD. Just inside the upright. Jake Bates hometown hero! And the Lions have come all the way back.”
Tirico also deserves credit for doing something broadcasters rarely do: He admitted he was having trouble identifying Texans players because of the uniforms they wore last night. Viewers always appreciate honesty from people calling the games, so props to Tirico for giving us the truth after he had incorrectly named players a few times.
You can’t have a much better night than the Lions and NBC did on Sunday.
2. Speaking of great calls, there’s really nothing to say here except: Kevin Harlan.
3. I regret every nice thing I’ve ever written about Fox’s Greg Olsen.
4. NFL Network moved Good Morning Football out of New York City and revamped the show because they didn’t want to pay rent anymore for the New York City studio.
Yet, since the season has started, NFL Network has added Pat McAfee and now Lil Tunechi to its Sunday pregame show.
One thing I’ve learned about the sports media business: Whenever people in charge say there’s no more money, there’s always more money.
5. LeBron James needed one more rebound to complete a triple-double last night. Apparently, a fan yelled at James to give him that information, so when James grabbed his 10th rebound, he acknowledged the fan and gave him a point.
I would love to know if the fan was so invested in LeBron getting the triple-double because he had made a wager. Because then it would be even cooler that James acknowledged him.
Meanwhile, James, who finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists, is still putting up stat lines like that at 39 years old and it’s just ho-hum. Wild.
6. The Raptors’ RJ Barrett had an outstanding reaction to seeing Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in the stands during Toronto’s game in Los Angeles last night.
7. The latest SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast features a conversation with SiriusXM’s Chris “Mad Dog” Russo.
The radio Hall of Famer gives us the full story behind MLB Network canceling his daily show, High Heat, and spoke about his future at the network.
Russo also shares his thoughts on McAfee turning down interviews with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the Yankees hurting Fox and MLB by losing in five games, the current health of Major League Baseball as a sport, the NFL's primetime schedule, whether he really took a gummy before doing a recent episode of First Take, and his thoughts on becoming known for being the guy who loves gummies.
WFAN’s Sal Licata, who normally joins me each week for our Traina Thoughts segment on the podcast, co-hosted this episode, which led to the show starting with Russo calling out Sal for owing money from betting losses.
8. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Comedian Bill Burr gave us his spin on Patriots fans on this week’s Saturday Night Live.
