Good News and Bad News About the Return of NBC Sports Network
1. NBC Sports Network, which existed from 2012 to 2021, is back. Sort of.
The channel, a 24/7 linear network, will launch on Monday, but will only be available to YouTubeTV customers at first. NBC expects to have deals in place with cable companies, such as Xfinity and Verizon Fios, in the near future. But on Monday, only YouTubeTV subscribers will have access to NBCSN.
The channel, once everyone has access to it, will be a big positive for sports fans who may want to lighten their subscription load, because most of the content airing on the Peacock app will also air on NBC Sports Network.
For example, Peacock currently airs an NBA game on Monday nights. That game will now also air on NBCSN. Notre Dame games and Big Ten college football games that air on Peacock will also air on NBCSN.
In addition, those who still prefer to watch on linear instead of streaming will get shows such as PFT Live, The Dan Patrick Show and The Dan Le Batard Show on NBCSN.
The two biggest takeaways here for me: Watching a sporting event on NBC Sports Network over Peacock means I can flip around if I want. If I’m watching a Notre Dame or Big Ten football game on Peacock, I can’t flip. During a college football Saturday when 10 billion games are on, I need to flip.
The other takeaway is that based on what sports you are interested in, there is a strong chance you will no longer want and/or need Peacock, which will save you money.
As an old person, I can’t tell how much I appreciate NBC going back to linear.
As for what will be available on NBC Sports Network, here’s the list from a press release:
• Monday night NBA games and NBA Playoffs
• Expected to include dozens of MLB regular-season and select postseason games in a soon-to-be-announced agreement
• Premier League soccer matches
• Gold Zone hosted by Scott Hanson (daily whip-around coverage for Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games in February)
• WNBA regular season and playoff games
• Big Ten and Notre Dame football
• Big Ten, Big East and Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball
• Golf majors (includes select coverage of U.S. Open and The Open Championship)
• Cycling (Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes, Vuelta a España and more)
• Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks undercard races
• Olympic sports (figure skating, ski and snowboard, gymnastics, swimming and track and field)
• Popular shows, including PFT Live, The Dan Patrick Show, The Dan Le Batard Show, and Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry
2. A brand-new episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina dropped this morning. This week’s show features a conversation with Good Morning Football’s Kyle Brandt.
Brandt opens the podcast by venting about people who share their sports-viewing “setups” and talks about what he goes through to watch games and why he likes his simple setup.
Then the interview transitions to sports media talk with Brandt explaining what it’s like to interview the top quarterbacks from around the NFL each week, revealing how he feels about seeing his former Good Morning Football colleague, Peter Schrager, on ESPN and sharing his thoughts on ESPN purchasing NFL Network.
Brandt also talks about having an MVP vote this season, whether he’d ever want to call games, working with Scott Van Pelt and why he loves the chaos of a wide-open NFL season.
Other topics discussed with Brandt include Amazon Prime’s documentary on John Candy, the best Leonardo DiCaprio movie and The Ali G Show.
Following Brandt, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment.
This week’s topics include the continuing YouTubeTV-Disney dispute, USC pulling off a truly bush league move, Aaron Glenn starting fights with the New York media, show recommendations and more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on YouTube.
3. CNBC’s Alex Sherman has an update on the YouTubeTV-Disney carriage dispute
4. The YouTubeTV-Disney dispute did not hurt Monday Night Football’s ratings this week
After drawing just 16.1 million viewers the week before for the Cardinals-Cowboys game, ABC/ESPN pulled in 20.6 million viewers for this week’s Eagles-Packers game.
5. It was cool enough that Devin Booker would high five a young boy who was wearing his jersey in Dallas last night, but what I love the most about this was Booker’s enthusiasm. This was not a half-assed high five where Booker barely looked at the kid while trying to get back on the court. Booker gave the fan an emphatic high five, a high-energy head grab and partial hug. Well done, Devin.
6. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo helping Katie Nolan break down the history of People’s Sexiest Man Alive is absolute gold.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Since Kyle Brandt and I spent a lot of time discussing him on this week’s SI Media Podcast, I thought I’d give you a little Ali G today.
