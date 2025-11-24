Netflix Brings on ESPN’s Elle Duncan to Lead Sports Coverage
As Netflix continues to expand upon its sports coverage, there will be a new face leading the streamer’s coverage: ESPN’s Elle Duncan, as reported by The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand.
Her contract with Netflix isn’t signed yet, but the belief is that she will be able to continue working on other networks, too, including ESPN. The priority, it seems, is for Duncan to continue her women’s basketball coverage on ESPN if anything. While it seems feasible given Netflix’s sporadic sports schedule, according to Marchand’s sources, “there is pessimism that Duncan continues with ESPN.”
It’s unclear what events Duncan will host over on Netflix, but the streaming service’s coverage won’t be a daily task for her like it is at ESPN. So far, Netflix is hosting Christmas Day NFL games, the Women’s World Cup, MLB games and some boxing bouts.
Netflix reportedly was interested in hiring ESPN’s Malika Andrews before the network re-signed her to remain there. Marchand reported that ESPN has been hesitant to let its reporters take jobs with Netflix. For instance, no ESPN reporters are working the NFL Christmas games.