NFL Posts KhaDarel Hodge Video With Fans Brawling in the Background
The Atlanta Falcons beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 36-30, in overtime last night in what might be the best game in Thursday Night Football history. While that may sound like hyperbole, Thursday night games have developed a deserved reputation as a place where professional football goes through the motions. So when you've got a high-scoring game with a buzzer-beating field goal to force overtime where someone breaks open a 45-yard walkoff touchdown on the very first drive, it's not that hard to make the case.
KhaDarel Hodge is the Falcons wide receiver who scored that game-winning touchdown and his postgame reaction was amazing. First mobbed by teammates and then surrounded by photographers, Hodge clearly savored the moment before heading to the locker room to get a water bottle shower from his euphoric teammates.
Before he left the field he recorded a short selfie-style video for the NFL social media team. Hodge didn't quite have words for what he was feeling, but was clearly feeling great. As he spun around to show the environment you can clearly see a woman throwing absolute haymakers in the stands.
Brawls in the stands of NFL games are nothing new, but one being caught in the background of a video posted by the official league Twitter account is certainly a first.