Nick Wright Reacts to Bill Simmons Ripping Him on Multiple Podcasts
There's a random and confusing new feud in the sport media space as Bill Simmons took two shots at FS1's Nick Wright this week.
It all started on The Bill Simmons Podcast while Simmons and Cousin Sal broke down the NFL over/unders. First, during the AFC podcast, Simmons accused Wright of "throwing crazy takes out."
Simmons took another shot at Wright during the NFC podcast which was taped back-to-back with the first podcast, but released a day later. This time saying he couldn't wait for Wright's feedback.
Considering Wright co-hosts FS1's First Things First with Simmons's friend Kevin Wildes, you might think it was just some friendly ribbing. But Wright's reaction says otherwise. Wright discussed it on an episode of his own podcast, What's Wright? With Nick Wright, on Thursday, saying he was listening to Simmons while he was playing College Football 25 when he heard the dig.
"Speaking of Sal," said Wight. "I mean what a shot in my ribs when I'm listening to my pal Bill Simmons and my pal Cousin Sal do their over/under podcast and Bill, the podfather, says just, he's giving a take and then he says, seemingly out of nowhere, and I'm not giving a hot take just to get aggregated like Nick Wright. And then then he's like, gives a very half-hearted sorry Nick and then keeps it moving. I mean, that's what I would call, not only uncalled for, but unfounded. So I'm going to reach out to Bill and I'm sure, I mean my feelings aren't hurt, I would like to know what take he's talking about."
Since his feelings aren't actually hurt, Wright seems optimistic he can clear things up quickly. Preferably on one of the biggest sports podcasts out there.
"Now, the bright side is it will probably be the entry point to me making my long-awaited debut on the BS—the Bill Simmons podcast," Wright continued. "Because that's long overdue. Wildes goes on all the time. Bill and I are quite friendly. Now he has to let me come on and defend myself."
Incredibly weird stuff. We'll make sure to keep an eye on the situation, even if someone ends up complaining that attention is actually the last thing they want.