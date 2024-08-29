Pat McAfee Teases Return of Aaron Rodgers to Show
Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays may be returning to your airwaves.
Pat McAfee teased some big news during ESPN Media Day on Wednesday when he heavily implied the New York Jets quarterback will be returning to his weekly spot on the Pat McAfee Show. McAfee said, "There's a good chance that you probably see Aaron on Tuesdays again."
Rodgers's weekly spots with McAfee have led to some incredible football insight over the last four seasons, but he has also consistently courted controversy. He increasingly steered the interviews into discussions of conspiracy theories, and his skepticism of vaccinations and other medical beliefs. Most notably, during an episode of McAfee's show, he implied ABC star Jimmy Kimmel had a relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
The meandering segments draw a lot of viewers to McAfee's show but have consistently caused headaches for ESPN. It will be a delicate balance to make his appearances worth it for the network.
Rodgers is returning to the Jets after tearing his left Achilles tendon in the opening game of the 2023 season. The 40-year-old quarterback was only able to play four snaps before being lost for the entire season. He finished the 2023 campaign 0-for-1 on pass attempts.
Much is expected of the Jets in 2024 and virtually all of those expectations hinge on Rodgers delivering at a high level. It seems likely he'll be back on McAfee's show discussing his play on a weekly basis.