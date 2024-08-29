SI

Pat McAfee Teases Return of Aaron Rodgers to Show

Ryan Phillips

Aug 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walks on the field following the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walks on the field following the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports / Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays may be returning to your airwaves.

Pat McAfee teased some big news during ESPN Media Day on Wednesday when he heavily implied the New York Jets quarterback will be returning to his weekly spot on the Pat McAfee Show. McAfee said, "There's a good chance that you probably see Aaron on Tuesdays again."

Rodgers's weekly spots with McAfee have led to some incredible football insight over the last four seasons, but he has also consistently courted controversy. He increasingly steered the interviews into discussions of conspiracy theories, and his skepticism of vaccinations and other medical beliefs. Most notably, during an episode of McAfee's show, he implied ABC star Jimmy Kimmel had a relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The meandering segments draw a lot of viewers to McAfee's show but have consistently caused headaches for ESPN. It will be a delicate balance to make his appearances worth it for the network.

Rodgers is returning to the Jets after tearing his left Achilles tendon in the opening game of the 2023 season. The 40-year-old quarterback was only able to play four snaps before being lost for the entire season. He finished the 2023 campaign 0-for-1 on pass attempts.

Much is expected of the Jets in 2024 and virtually all of those expectations hinge on Rodgers delivering at a high level. It seems likely he'll be back on McAfee's show discussing his play on a weekly basis.

Published
Ryan Phillips

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/Media