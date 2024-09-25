Patrick Mahomes Loved the Chiefs’ Radio Call of Game-Sealing Play vs. Falcons
The Kansas City Chiefs were able to hold on Sunday night to beat the Atlanta Falcons, 22-17, on the road to improve to 3-0. It wasn't the prettiest of victories for the two-time defending champs but their defense was able to come up big down the stretch.
While Travis Kelce's struggles continued (four catches for 30 yards and no touchdowns), the Chiefs were able to do just enough to avoid being upset by Kirk Cousins & Co.
The Falcons had a chance to win the game on their final drive but the Chiefs defense came up with a huge stop on fourth down and inches on the Kansas City 13-yard line. Patrick Mahomes loved the radio call of that play, as he reposted this on X (formerly Twitter):
That was Chiefs play-by-play voice Mitch Holthus on the call and he absolutely nailed it.
