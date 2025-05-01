Peyton Manning Eats Popcorn Just Like the Rest of Us
Have you ever been hanging out, enjoying life and snacking on some popcorn, only to realize that you've grabbed a handful far too big to fit in your mouth?
Of course you have. But there's an easy solution: Simply press the kernels slowly down your gullet as you chew them all until it's gone. It's a hideous sight—but in the comfort of your own home, who cares?
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning apparently knows this struggle as well—except, it happens to him with cameras focused directly on his face.
While The Sheriff was posted courtside at the Denver Nuggets-Los Angeles Clippers game on Tuesday night, the broadcast took a liking to him being at "most of the home games" this series. And right on cue, they cut to him as he was tackling a massive mouthful of corn.
Here's a look at the video:
A relatable situation from the two-time Super Bowl champion, who spent four seasons in Denver with the Broncos and is now a supporter of the Nuggets.