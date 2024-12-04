Reggie Miller Calls Out Referee Ed Malloy For Silly Double-Technical Call
The New York Knicks beat the Orlando Magic, 121-106, on Tuesday night. The Knicks used a balanced attack to hand the Magic their first loss since November 20th, but both teams got enough of a result to advance to the NBA Cup as Orlando just needed to lose by fewer than 37 points to clinch a wild card spot in the in-season tournament.
Even though everyone was very happy to advance out of the Emirates NBA Cup group stage, things still got a little heated late in the second quarter when Karl-Anthony Towns and Franz Wagner clapped in each other's general directions and earned technical fouls.
Reggie Miller, who was calling the game on TNT, was not impressed.
"Oh come on… Let 'em! Let 'em do it," Miller pleaded. "Are you kidding me, Ed Malloy? I don’t like the double-technical here. Let 'em do it. The is The Cup. This game means something. Let emotion come out. There’s nothing wrong with this. Oh this is all great."
Miller then added, “A little clapping back and forth never hurt anyone.”
These two teams could meet in the Cup semifinals in Las Vegas on December 14th. If that happens, please don't clap.