Rick Carlisle Stole Ernie Johnson’s Microphone to Share a Classy Message With TNT

Ernie Johnson and Rick Carlisle share a moment after the Pacers win the Eastern Conference finals.
The Indiana Pacers won the Eastern Conference finals against the New York Knicks and are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000. After the game, TNT's Ernie Johnson led the trophy presentation and interviewed Pacers coach Rick Carlisle. When the interview was over, Johnson wished Carlisle luck. That's when the coach stole the broadcaster's microphone.

Since this was TNT's final NBA broadcast with their broadcast rights now over, Carlisle shared some nice words with the league's longtime partner.

"Congratulations to TNT on a fabulous, unbelievable run that's coming to an end," said Carlisle. "We're all very sad about that. But you're a man of great class. Congrats."

Johnson looked touched.

It was a bittersweet moment for fans as they celebrated TNT's final broadcast. The good news is that the Inside the NBA crew should be returning next season on ESPN. Though something about it just won't feel the same.

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

