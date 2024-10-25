Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth Launching New Podcast ‘Fitz & Whit'
Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth are starting a podcast. The new series from Wave Sports + Entertainment will be called Fitz & Whit and premiere on October 28th.
Fitzpatrick and Whitworth, current deskmates on Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football broadcast and former NFL teammates, will record weekly podcasts on Sunday nights to recap the week's NFL action and whatever else is going on in their lives.
The newest podcast hosts explained their thought process behind the show in a media alert.
“Whit and I have the best time working on Thursday Night Football each week, so it was a no-brainer to do this show together,” said Fitzpatrick. “We are excited to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at our lives, friendship, and maybe even interview some of our fellow athletes. We look forward to working with the team at Wave to bring this show to life each week.”
“I am excited to make this show with my longtime friend and NFL brother, Ryan Fitzpatrick. We’ve had countless moments on the field and off, and now we get to bring those stories and experiences to fans in a whole new way," said Whitworth. "Wave continues to be a leader in athlete storytelling, and with their track record of creating standout shows we knew they were the perfect partner to help us share our take on football and life beyond the game.”
“Ryan and Andrew are legends on and off the field and we are honored to have them join Wave’s lineup,” said Mack Sovereign, Chief Content Officer at Wave Sports + Entertainment. “The guys bring a level of sports knowledge and humor that is unrivaled, and their authentic friendship will take the show to the next level. They are the perfect addition to Wave’s growing slate of originals as we continue to expand our programming and build fandom around the world."
Whitworth was drafted a year later and played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2006 to 2016 before finishing his career with the Los Angeles Rams where he won a Super Bowl. Fitzpatrick was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in 2005 and played 17 seasons in the NFL for nine different teams, including the Rams from 2007 to 2008. Both retired following the 2021 season and joined Amazon for Prime's inaugural season carrying Thursday Night Football in 2022.
You can watch episodes on the show's YouTube page and see clips on X, Instagram and TikTok. Fitz & Whit is available in audio form on Spotify, Apple and wherever else you get your podcasts.
Wave Sports + Entertainment is also the home of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Podcast P with Paul George, Carmelo Anthony's 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony & The Kid Mero and The Right Time with Bomani Jones.