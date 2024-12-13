ESPN’s Sean McDonough Explains How Bill Raftery Got the Nickname ‘Uncle One More’
1. On this week’s SI Media Podcast, ESPN’s Sean McDonough joined me to talk about his memorable performance calling the SMU-Clemson ACC championship game, his upcoming assignment to call the Indiana–Notre Dame playoff game on Dec. 20 and other college football topics.
During the course of the conversation, McDonough’s days calling college basketball with Bill Raftery came up. Naturally, this led to me asking McDonough about Raftery’s famous reputation as someone who likes to go out and have a good time. This discussion led to an outstanding revelation from McDonough.
“I always hesitate slightly when the conversation goes to Raft’s night life because I don’t want anybody to have the impression that we have to carry him out of some place,” explained McDonough. “He’s not that kind of guy. It’s the social part of it. Not that he doesn’t have his fair share of drinks, by his own admission, but he’s not the one-after-another and then he’s a mess and you’re like, ‘Oh, God, here we go with Bill.’
“He never wants to go home. We used to call him ‘Uncle One More’ and people thought that meant one more drink, but it meant he wanted to go to one more place.”
Just when you think you couldn’t love Raftery any more, we find out he has the nickname, “Uncle One More.” Perfection.
McDonough continued, “When we were doing the Big Monday games, Sunday nights I would hang with him, but I would say to him, ‘O.K., Bill. I’m not having a drink before the night anyway. … I’ll just drive us around and we’ll still have a good time, but I’m not staying with you until 1 o’clock in the morning. We’re gonna eat dinner, leave at a responsible time and go back.’ So, there were many times when I left him—not many a few times. You don’t want to leave because it’s always fun.”
McDonough then reiterated what so many of Raftery’s colleagues have said over the years.
“When he called to tell me he was leaving ESPN, I just thought to myself, I was happy for him because it was a great deal, but I’ll continue to have fun doing this because we always do, but you never have as much fun as you can with Bill,” said McDonough. “It’s just such a blessing to be his friend. He’s just the best person.”
2. Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers complained about ESPN becoming more about opinions and talking heads instead of highlights while on the Pat McAfee Show. On Friday’s First Take, Ryan Clark responded to Rodgers’s comments and showed no mercy.
3. YouTubeTV announced Thursday that it’s raising its monthly free from $73 a month to $83 a month beginning in January. Someone tell me again why it pays to cut the cord because I don’t get it.
4. I find this extremely bizarre and also fascinating. I understand college isn’t the same as the NFL, but how can Bill Belichick, who was all about giving the media nothing during his tenure as a head coach, continue his gigs with the ManningCast and The Pat McAfee Show? I have a feeling things may be different come next September.
5. This is rude, unnecessary and hurtful.
6. People on social media are very upset about this.
I gave up on fantasy football many years ago, so maybe I have no credibility here, but I say good for these two. The didn’t break any rules, so good for them.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: The WWE brings back Saturday Night’s Main Event this Saturday at 8 p.m. on NBC. Here’s one of the all-time most iconic SNME’s moments from the old-school days.
