Shannon Sharpe Calls Aaron Rodgers 'Smug, Cavalier, Condescending'
The New York Jets took a gamble on late-career Aaron Rodgers and it's gone horribly. Sunday's loss to the lowly New England Patriots moved the Jets to 2-6 on the year and they'll have to almost run the table just to sneak into the playoffs. Then they'll have to figure out how to beat actually good football teams when they get there.
The slow-moving, yet entirely predictable disaster has come to a head over the last month as a 2-1 record has been buried by an avalanche of poor play and knee-jerk decisions. Robert Saleh was dismissed from his coaching duties, Davante Adams was brought in to appease Rodgers and yet things have actually gotten worse.
Since the Jets are a perfect subject and Rodgers a reliable source of eyeballs, the assorted television shows have been teeing off on the franchise after each defeat. Shannon Sharpe, speaking on First Take Monday morning, opted to tinge his take with some personal hues.
"It couldn't happen to a more smug, cavalier, condescending guy," Sharpe said. "Who else you gonna blame it on? You're running out of people to fire and demote."
Most of this clip is then Sharpe talking about the Jets defense regressing, which Rodgers doesn't have much to do with, his personality notwithstanding.