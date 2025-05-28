Shaq Hilariously Crashed Reggie Miller’s Live Interview Before Pacers’ Game 4 Win
Shaquille O'Neal is always looking to have a little fun and he did just that before Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Knicks and Pacers when he saw his old friend, Reggie Miller, doing a live hit on NBA TV.
Miller was in the middle of breaking down how he thought the pivotal game would play out when Shaq suddenly came into the shot and kissed him on the top of his head.
“Oh, I love this man right here," Miller said while not missing a beat. "Didn’t he destroy all of us? He destroyed all of us! And now he comes in here kissing my forehead. I love that dude.”
Here's how that played out, with Miller jumping right back into his analysis after praising Shaq:
Too good.
The Pacers, behind a huge night from Tyrese Haliburton, went on to win Game 4 and now lead the series 3-1. Game 5 is Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.