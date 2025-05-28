SI

Shaq Hilariously Crashed Reggie Miller’s Live Interview Before Pacers’ Game 4 Win

Andy Nesbitt

Shaq showed Reggie Miller some love before Game 4.
Shaq showed Reggie Miller some love before Game 4. / @NBATV
In this story:

Shaquille O'Neal is always looking to have a little fun and he did just that before Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Knicks and Pacers when he saw his old friend, Reggie Miller, doing a live hit on NBA TV.

Miller was in the middle of breaking down how he thought the pivotal game would play out when Shaq suddenly came into the shot and kissed him on the top of his head.

“Oh, I love this man right here," Miller said while not missing a beat. "Didn’t he destroy all of us? He destroyed all of us! And now he comes in here kissing my forehead. I love that dude.”

Here's how that played out, with Miller jumping right back into his analysis after praising Shaq:

Too good.

The Pacers, behind a huge night from Tyrese Haliburton, went on to win Game 4 and now lead the series 3-1. Game 5 is Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/Media